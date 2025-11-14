Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny conditions stick around into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy weekend junior Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Mostly Sunny conditions stick around this weekend and start of next week
- Humidity is also on the rise with temperatures pushing 90F at times this weekend
- Rain chances return to the board by the start of next week
With high pressure overhead to the east we'll see southeasterly flow in place here in Corpus Christi for the time being with increasing humidity. As a result temperatures push into the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s by Sunday and Monday. By the middle of next week we'll see temperatures come back down to the lower 80s with rain chances also returning to the seven day forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny Skies
Temperature: 86F
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Humid
Temperature: 64F
Winds: S-SE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Breezy
Temperature: 87F
Winds: S-SE 10-20 mph
I hope you have a great end of your week and start to your weekend Coastal Bend!