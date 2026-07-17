Friday Forecast: Sunshine returns overhead with a stronger afternoon breeze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly cloudy skies with daytime highs in the 90s this weekend

Breezy afternoon with peak gusts from the southeast around ~25mph

Morning cloud cover and plenty of humidity

Saharan dust overhead will produce some haze on the horizon

Minimal rain chances in the seven day forecast

Friday and Weekend Outlook

Today we're seeing more sunshine fill in for the afternoon that will help us warm up into the lower 90s in Corpus Christi and mid 90s for inland neighborhoods. We'll also have a breezy afternoon with gusts topping out in the 25-27mph range from the southeast continuing to keep the humidity high across the area. For the weekend we're looking pretty similar to today with some morning cloud cover that burns off giving way to afternoon sunshine and heat and feeling like Summer in South Texas.

Looking ahead to next week

Going into next week we'll watch as upper level high pressure builds overhead. What this will mean for us is decreasing rain chances and increasing temperatures for the Coastal Bend! Luckily I still don't have any triple digits on my forecast, but when you account for the humidity pretty much every day will feel like it's at that century mark by pea heating around 2-4pm. If you're planning a beach trip I can say the weather is looking great for it, just make sure to bring the sunscreen and waters along as well!

I hope you have a great Friday Coastal Bend!