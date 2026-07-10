Friday Forecast: Scattered storms and downpours going into the afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered downpours and storms heading into Friday afternoon

This activity sticks reappears into Saturday afternoon before drying up Sunday

"Feels like" temps into the triple digits where rain isn't falling

Friday Forecast

For today we're seeing a little activity already showing up on the radar this morning, but we'll see more show up through the late morning hours into the early afternoon. These will have embedded downpours at times which could lead to a localized flooding concern, but most of us should be okay since we haven't seen as much rainfall over the past few weeks compared to early June. Where we aren't seeing rain temperatures will top out in the lower 90s this afternoon, with "feels like" temps upwards of the triple digits. Tonight we'll start to see a reduction in activity as we lose daylight and head into the overnight time frame. So if you have any Friday night plans you should be okay heading out there!

The Weekend Outlook

Saturday morning should be okay for the most part, but we could see a few sprinkles here or there. Similar to today, the daytime heating will provide additional fuel for storms so by the late morning into early afternoon we'll see more activity on the radar with embedded heavy downpours in isolated areas. This start to dry up once again heading into Saturday night, and luckily it looks like Sunday will be dry for the majority of us. Rain chances are still non-zero, but there won't be as maybe torrential downpours when compared to today and Saturday. Overall we're expecting a wide range of rainfall totals, with some areas coming in closer to 0-0.15", and where we see the heavy downpours picking up upwards of 1-2" and even 3" if we see some training of the storms behind one another. Either way it seems like it'll be smart to bring the umbrella along just to have it in case you run into any of the showers and storms!

I hope you have a great Friday out there and stay safe if you run into any downpours!