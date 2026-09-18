Friday Forecast: Scattered showers for today before a dry and warm weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers and thunderstorms to end the week (30%)

Daytime highs in the low to mid 90s

Winds from the east-northeast around 10-20 mph

Rain chances dry up this weekend, with highs holding in the mid 90s

End of the week rain chances

For Friday we'll be dealing with more scattered showers and even a couple of thunderstorms with heavier downpours at times as we head through the morning and into the afternoon hours. Overall we'll see a decent amount of neighborhoods coming in around ~0.1", with the biggest winners getting closer to 0.5-1.0" coming down. Going into the weekend the rain chances look to start drying up, with the exception of a few isolated sea breeze showers.

Holding on to the Heat

For the end of the week and into the weekend we're still looking at daytime highs in the low to mid 90s especially where we aren't seeing any of the rain cooled air nearby. As the rain dries up this weekend, we're not looking at too many changes to the temperatures which is good news since it was pretty common this summer to "dry up and warm up." Those mid 90s hold on for daytime highs as we're pushing into the start of next week with plenty of sunshine expected from this weekend through Wednesday on the current seven-day forecast. Overnight lows are also still feeling like summer out there as we bottom out in the upper 70s across the board.

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!