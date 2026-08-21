Friday Forecast: Plenty of heat under partly cloudy skies to start the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s

Heat Advisory for most of the area from 12-8PM

Breezy this afternoon with peak gusts around 25-30mph from the SSE

High Pressure and Record Challenging Temperatures

Today we'll see plenty of sunshine heading into the afternoon as temperatures rebound into the upper 90s and triple digits for daytime highs. Right along the coast the water mitigates the air temp, but when you account for humidity we'll all be "feeling like" the triple digits around 12-6pm today so make sure to have ways to stay cool! The next few days only look to increase the score by one or two each day before we finally "cool off" into the mid 90s next week. By Saturday our record stands at 101F with our current forecast calling for the century mark so we'll see how close it ends up getting!

Rain Chances and Drought Monitor

We're looking at very low rain chances across the seven day forecast for now unfortunately. We could see a few sea breeze showers try to pop up through the afternoons, but we're still waiting on a change in the upper level pattern for better chances going forward. The newest drought monitor also came out yesterday and the entire Coastal Bend is now at least in abnormally dry conditions, with drought returning to roughly half of the area over the past few weeks. Hopefully September has better luck being our wettest month of the year on average!

I hope you have a great Friday Coastal Bend!