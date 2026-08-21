FRIDAY FORECAST: Near-record temps will feel extra hot across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Near-record high temps

'Feels like' temps near 110ºF

Major heat risk for many neighborhoods

Near- record heat

Prepare yourself for the "Fry-day" forecast. Morning low temps will be warm for this time of the year, near 80ºF. By afternoon, expect highs to reach either side of 100ºF (actual air temperature)! This near-record heat, coupled with oppressive humidity will push 'feels like' temperatures into the 110s for many neighborhoods once again. If the 'feels like' temp reaches 115ºF for two hours or longer, an Excessive Heat Warning will be issued. While some area may reach the upper 110s, I don't expect such brutal heat to last that long.

Remember to practice heat safety by taking breaks in the air conditioning and staying hydrated. Look before you lock: don't leave anyone or anything inside a hot vehicle! Check in on kids, pets, and the elderly as they are more prone to heat-related illness.

This weather pattern of stubborn high pressure looks to stay locked in place for the rest of August. Rain chances are looking slim— even 'chispas' will be hard to come by. If no rainfall is measured at CCIA this month, it will only be the third time in recorded history (August 1899 and August 1911).

In The Tropics

All of quiet across the Atlantic Basin for now. Let's hope it stays that way!



