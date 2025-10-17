Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and 80s/90s for daytime highs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Mostly Sunny skies today take us into the 80s and 90s for daytime highs
- Rain chances look isolated at best this morning into the early afternoon
- Daytime highs remain above average through the next seven days hovering around ~90F
- Rain chances through the rest of the seven day forecast are looking minimal for now as well
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny Skies
Temperature: 89F
Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Calm, and Cool
Temperature: 73F
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies and a little more humid
Temperature: 90F
Winds: S 5-10 mph
I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!