Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and 80s/90s for daytime highs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Sunny skies today take us into the 80s and 90s for daytime highs

Rain chances look isolated at best this morning into the early afternoon

Daytime highs remain above average through the next seven days hovering around ~90F

Rain chances through the rest of the seven day forecast are looking minimal for now as well

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny Skies

Temperature: 89F

Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Calm, and Cool

Temperature: 73F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny Skies and a little more humid

Temperature: 90F

Winds: S 5-10 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!