Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy overhead, but the heat isn't going anywhere

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday (and Juneteenth!) Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Cloudy skies overhead, with patchy fog this morning

Daytime highs in the lower 90s

Small chance of rain Saturday morning, otherwise a dry weekend

Fun Friday Forecast

Today we're expecting plenty of cloud cover to start the day with some patches of fog also possible through ~9am. After this we'll see pops of sunshine into the afternoon, but hold on to more of the cloud cover when compared to yesterday. Daytime highs are still anticipated to reach the lower 90s for most of us and upper 80s along the coast. Also keep in mind humidity is still high, bringing the feels like temperatures a good 10-15F warmer than the air temp this afternoon. Wind wise we'll see a decent breeze to provide some relief, coming in from the southeast around 15mph with gusts upwards of 20-25mph. Hopefully you can still enjoy your Friday! Just make sure to stay cool and bring along the extra water if you're planning on being outdoors.

Warm Weekend Outlook

This weekend will be fairly similar to today, daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but we'll see more sunshine for Saturday than today, and mostly sunny skies by Sunday when compared to Saturday's partly cloudy afternoon. We do have a light rain chance to mention (~20%) for Saturday morning, but they're looking few and far between and rather weak if we do see anything so I wouldn't cancel any of your outdoor plans! The bigger impact is coming from the heat we'll be dealing with since we'll be "feeling like" the triple digits as we get ready to kick off the official start of Summer on Sunday which also happens to be Father's Day! Grilling conditions are looking prime for Sunday with more sunshine if you're planning on it, just still dealing with the warmth so make sure to have something hydrating and cold to drink while you're out there!

I hope you have a great day and stay cool out there!