Friday forecast is looking sunny and summer-like with a warm weekend in its wake

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny skies with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s, even triple digits inland

Breezy afternoon with gusts up to 30-35mph from the SSE

Tropics have two areas of interest to watch with a low to medium chance of development

Our rain chances are looking low, other than a quick isolated sea breeze shower or T-storm

Friday Forecast and the Weekend Outlook

Today we'll see plenty of sunshine taking us into the mid 90s through lower 100s for daytime highs. Feels like temps will be closer to the 105-110 range so make sure to remember those heat safety practices! We could see a few sea breeze showers develop today for inland neighborhoods, but they'll be pretty quick lived and few and far between so most of us should stay dry. The next few days dial back on sea breeze shower activity although one or two isolated spots are certainly still in the mix. Overall you can plan on plenty of sunshine and heat this weekend with highs in the 90s and a decent afternoon breeze around 25mph!

Tropical Update and Our Rain Chances

Two areas of interest, invests 92L and 94L, are still out there with the first being downgraded from yesterday to only a 30% chance of tropical development through the coming days. There's still a little more uncertainty with the second area of interest invest 94L since there's further for it to travel. It's holding around a ~50% chance of development over the coming week, but for now we still don't have our fourth named storm of the year which would be Dolly.

In terms of rain chances we're looking pretty minimal across the area with the exception of some sea breeze showers that could set up closer to the 77 and 281 corridors. The next few days could also see a few sea breeze showers, but they're looking less likely than today for the weekend and next week.

I hope you have a great Friday Coastal Bend!