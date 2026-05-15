FRIDAY FORECAST: Heat risk increasing across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Gusty winds start Friday

Humidity increasing oppressive

Rainfall returns next week

MORE HEAT

'Feel's like' temperatures will be on the rise this weekend thanks to oppresiveh umidity. While actually temps stay near 90ºF through the weekend, humidity is going to amplify the hot conditions. If you have outdoor plans (like running Beach to Bay) you should practice heat safety! You can expect 'disrespectful winds' gusting around 30 mph by Friday to draw even more moisture from the Gulf. This trend continues into the beginning of next week as our rainfall timeline has been delayed.

BEACH TO BAY

KRIS 6 WEATHER 2026 Beach to Bay forecast (as of 5-14)

I'll see you along Leg 5 of the relay race!!!

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

Though the timing keeps moving further into next week, rain still look promising for our Coastal Bend neighborhoods next week. Rain is now lookng to start later on Tuesday and carry on through the Memorial Day weekend. This stretch of rain will be caused not by a cold front, but by the unsettled weather pattern expected to setup. High pressure over the Gulf will continue to pump Gulf moisture into the Coastal Bend, but as it moves east, rain becomes more likely. I'll keep an eye on the situation over the weekend.