CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



'Air-you-can-wear' all week

Weekend cold front ahead

good drink of rain expect on Sunday

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Wash, rinse, repeat: the current weather trend continues. Strong onshore winds will keep our forecast quite muggy. Low temps remain in the mid 70s, with afternoon highs pushing the upper 80s. Expect increasing clouds on Saturday, but other than a few 'chispas' and sprinkles, we won't see a meaningful rain until late Saturday night.

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

On the current forecast track, our next cold front should be here on Saturday night. Get ready for noticeable change! A good drink of rainfall and cooler temps begin Sunday. Weekend plans that center around the outdoors should be on Saturday since Sunday looks to be pretty soggy. This is a similar setup to the weather we saw over the Easter weekend, but I don't think we'll get as much rainfall. I'll continue to keep you updated on any fine tuning in the forecast!

FRIDAY FORECAST: 'Disrespectful' winds, muggy conditions kick off the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, humid, breezy

Temperature: Low 73°F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Friday: Partly Cloudy, chance showers, breezy

Temperature: High 87°F

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, humid, breezy

Temperature: Low 74°F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!