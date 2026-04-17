FRIDAY FORECAST: 'Disrespectful' winds, muggy conditions kick off the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Air-you-can-wear' all week
- Weekend cold front ahead
- good drink of rain expect on Sunday
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
Wash, rinse, repeat: the current weather trend continues. Strong onshore winds will keep our forecast quite muggy. Low temps remain in the mid 70s, with afternoon highs pushing the upper 80s. Expect increasing clouds on Saturday, but other than a few 'chispas' and sprinkles, we won't see a meaningful rain until late Saturday night.
WEEKEND COLD FRONT
On the current forecast track, our next cold front should be here on Saturday night. Get ready for noticeable change! A good drink of rainfall and cooler temps begin Sunday. Weekend plans that center around the outdoors should be on Saturday since Sunday looks to be pretty soggy. This is a similar setup to the weather we saw over the Easter weekend, but I don't think we'll get as much rainfall. I'll continue to keep you updated on any fine tuning in the forecast!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, humid, breezy
Temperature: Low 73°F
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Friday: Partly Cloudy, chance showers, breezy
Temperature: High 87°F
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, humid, breezy
Temperature: Low 74°F
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a great evening!