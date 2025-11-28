Friday Forecast: Cloudy and cool this afternoon with brief isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday Coastal Bend!

Cloudy skies take over this morning and look to stick around the next few days

We could see brief showers today, but doesn't look like a major rain event

Better rain chances work in late tomorrow night and early Sunday AM with the next cold fronts arrival

Looking at our Friday we'll see some brief showers pass by overhead this afternoon thanks to extra moisture returning to the area. By tomorrow we're getting ready for the arrival of out next cold front, so it'll still be cloudy but a bit warmer thanks to the pre-frontal warming we're expecting. As the cold front moves through we'll see the best chances for rain and even thunderstorms with some decent instability in the atmosphere. As we roll into Sunday and next week we'll be in the upper 50s for daytime highs it looks like! Scattered rain chances stick around as well next week thanks to a little bit of "frontal overrunning" as we call it, so while they won't be heavy storms we'll still be happy to pick up a few more drops of rain.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/ Isolated Showers

Temperature: 75F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and Humid

Temperature: 67F

Winds: E-SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy

Temperature: 82F

Winds: S 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!