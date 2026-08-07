Friday forecast brings plenty of heat and humidity heading into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly Cloudy skies and daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s

Breezy afternoon from the southeast with gusts near 25mph

"Feels Like" temperatures into the triple digits

Flood Warning along the Nueces River in Live Oak County

Lake Levels are on the rise with combined capacity at 40.5%

Friday and The Weekend

For today we'll be expecting the morning cloud cover, followed by more sunshine into the afternoon as temperatures heat up into the mid and upper 90s for daytime highs. We could see a few more isolated showers develop along the sea breeze, but most of us will likely still stay dry as we're heading out there today. Winds will also be a little breezy out of the southeast pushing ~25mph for peak gusts, with a pretty similar weather pattern for Saturday. By Sunday we could see enough additional moisture flowing into the region to increase rain coverage towards ~30-40%, but it still won't be a total washout by any means just more quick showers for us potentially into our Monday as well.

Lake Levels and River Flooding

We still have a food warning in effect along the Nueces river in Live Oak county coming up to Lake Corpus Christi. Over the next few days the river should be coming down with the weekend being below the action stage for all of our gauges in Live Oak county. This has also led to a rapid rise in Lake Corpus Christi with current levels coming in at 85.5% bringing the combined current storage to 41.7%. We'll still see a rise most likely today and maybe the next couple of days, but the increase is starting to slow down with the Nueces river also receding.

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!