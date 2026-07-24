Friday Forecast brings more Summertime heat as we head into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly Cloudy skies and highs in the mid 90s today

Summer like heat sticks around this weekend

River flooding ongoing for the Frio, and expected to rise along the Nueces

Friday and the Weekend

Today we'll see more sunshine come out as the remnants of Bertha continue inland. Most of the rain is well west of the Coastal Bend with us drying out through the rest of our Friday. With more sunshine on the way daytime highs are still expected to top out in the low to mid 90s as you work inland with the upper 80s right along the coast. Of course we'll all feel a little warmer than this thanks to the humidity. Going into the weekend we'll expect pretty similar Summer like weather with cloudier mornings, followed by sunnier afternoons.

River Flooding and Lake levels

Up towards Choke Canyon we still have a flood warning if effect for the Frio River as it's still seeing a lot of water moving through the area. As a result Choke Canyon has already risen over 6% and is expected to continue! We'll have to wait and see exactly how much, but it's already impressive! The Nueces river near Tilden is also expected to rise rapidly over the weekend into next week with a crest in the major flood stage around 23ft so please prepare accordingly! We still have to wait and see any effect for Lake Corpus Christi.

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!