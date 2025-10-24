Friday could see passing showers before cooler weather moves in for next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend you made it to Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Isolated passing showers possible today are brief similar to yesterday
- Feels like temps still in the upper 90s with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s
- Better rain chance for tomorrow, but model uncertainty is high on how far south the system pushes(affecting how much if any we see in Corpus Christi)
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny afternoon after isolated AM showers
Temperature: 90F
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid
Temperature: 75F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Thunderstorms
Temperature: 91F
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!