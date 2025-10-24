Friday could see passing showers before cooler weather moves in for next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend you made it to Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Isolated passing showers possible today are brief similar to yesterday

Feels like temps still in the upper 90s with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s

Better rain chance for tomorrow, but model uncertainty is high on how far south the system pushes(affecting how much if any we see in Corpus Christi)

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny afternoon after isolated AM showers

Temperature: 90F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Humid



Temperature: 75F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Thunderstorms

Temperature: 91F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!