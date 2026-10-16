Friday cold front brings 'disrespectful' winds and much cooler temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The following alerts begin Friday:



For very strong winds: Wind Advisory, Gale Warning

For dangerous marine conditions: Coastal Flood Advisory, Small Craft Advisory, High Rip Current Risk, High Surf Advisory

For low humidity, strong winds: Fire Weather Watch

Expect 'disrespectful' winds on Friday

A cold front is expected to pass through the Coastal Bend early Friday morning. Not only with this bring cool, dry air to the region, that 'fresh air' will arrive with very strong winds. Give yourself some extra time for the Friday morning commute. It's also a good idea to secure your Halloween decor before going to bed on Thursday night!

Since the Coastal Bend is a windy place, I like to distinguish this type of wind. Expect 'disrespectful' winds that will slam car doors, make driving and walking difficult, and will likely ruin even the best attempts to secure Halloween decorations. Winds increase on Friday after daybreak. Gusts will quickly rise to around 40 mph, perhaps stronger. For this reason, many weather alerts related to the wind will be in effect on Friday and the start of the weekend.

Fall weather arrives in the Coastal Bend

We'll be more focused on the 'disrespectful' winds and the significant drop in temperatures, but we can't rule out a few showers or 'chispas.' The rain will be limited to the morning as dry air rushes in behind the cold front. For now, count on at least some rain, but don't expect to add much to your rain barrel. With colder air arriving under mostly cloudy skies, high temps on Friday will only reach the low 80s! Temperatures will continue to fall to the chilly mid- 50s on Saturday morning. This weekend will bring pleasant afternoons in the 70s. The change won't last long! Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise as we wrap up the weekend.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Cold Front Temp Change this weekend.

Have a great evening!