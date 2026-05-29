Friday brings the sunshine and warmth, with more on the way this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Very patchy fog to start Friday morning

Mostly sunny into the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s

Weekend continues the warmer and drier trend

Rain chances return by the middle of next week

Weekend Forecast

For Friday we'll see mostly sunny skies and daytime highs pushing up into the mid 80s right along the coast to the lower 90s for inland neighborhoods. Winds will be from the southeast around 5-15mph with gusts upwards of 20mph at times, but luckily it won't be overly windy for us. Going into Saturday and Sunday we're looking at more of the same actually! No rain is in the forecast, just plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures so make sure to stay hydrated! When you combine the actual air temps with the humidity it's feeling more like the mid to upper 90s by the afternoons out there. High tide today and tomorrow is closer to ~6am with low tide following in the evenings closer to ~9pm for something to keep in mind if you'll be heading to the beaches!

Rain Chances returning next week

High pressure overhead is currently dominating the forecast, luckily as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday next week it looks to begin weakening and allowing for some more rain making energy to take its place. This should be enough to get a few showers going by Tuesday afternoon. with it even more likely heading into Tuesday night, Wednesday, and maybe even Thursday. For now rainfall amounts are looking closer to ~0.5" or less, but with so much time to go make sure to check back for updates on the forecast!

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend out there!