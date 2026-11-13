Friday brings plenty of sunshine before the weekend rain chances return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy AM Fog Friday morning

Sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s

Rain chances return this weekend, isolated Saturday to scattered on Sunday

Cold front cools us off and clears us out of rain to start next week

Sunshine returns for the end of the work week

Today we're seeing clear skies overhead which helped to cool us off this morning. For the afternoon it will help warm us up into the upper 70s and lower 80s for daytime highs with a breeze from the northeast around 5-10mph. However this isn't expected to last, as by tomorrow moisture begins to return to the region along with more cloud cover and isolated showers at times while we'll still be in the upper 70s for highs.

Rain chances this weekend and a stronger cold front next week

For Saturday and Sunday we'll see moisture return to our atmosphere along with some upper level energy shifting into South Texas. This combination could lead to some more scattered showers and even the potential for a few thunderstorms for Sunday's forecast. Some of which could be severe with hail being the main threat but an isolated tornado also can't be ruled out entirely if these storms really get going. Luckily it doesn't look as widespread as what we had on last Sunday-Monday, so I wouldn't cancel all of your outdoor plans since we'll get a better idea on the timing of any rain through the next 24 hours! Then we're watching as another cold front eyes South Texas by Monday of next week which should help to dry us out and keep us cool! Some longer range guidance even puts us in the upper 60s for daytime highs early next week, but there's still a lot of uncertainty at that point in the forecast so stay tuned for updates!

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!