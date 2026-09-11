Friday brings partly cloudy skies and above average temperatures for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend you made it through the work week!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s and triple digits

Winds from the southeast around 15-25mph, gusting to 30mph

Heat Advisory in effect from 12-7PM for nearly the entire area

Hot and Humid this Weekend

Heading into today we're going to see partly cloudy skies with a good amount of sunshine across south Texas. This will heat us up into the upper 90s and triple digits for daytime highs, and when you account for humidity we'll be "feeling like" over 110F for multiple hours this afternoon. This is why the NWS has issued a heat advisory for nearly the entire Coastal Bend from Noon through 7:00PM this evening so make sure to remember those heat safety practices! Going into the weekend we'll hold on to pretty similar conditions with the partly cloudy skies, breezy afternoons, and well above average daytime highs.

Will bigger and better rain chances return?

For the next few days we'll still hold on to a low chance of showers and storms forming along the sea breeze that could amount to 10-20% coverage across the area, but it won't be enough to stifle the drought. As we're heading into next week towards the end of the seven day forecast we're keeping our eyes on a potential pattern change for the region. The latest long range data indicates we could see a weak cold front trying to get close to south Texas which would drastically increase rain chances by the end of the week if it is able to make it this far south. For now rain chances are looking promising by a Thursday-Friday time frame of next week, but with some much time still to go it's important to keep in mind that there's a lot to hammer down such as timing, intensity, and impacts with this potential system.

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!