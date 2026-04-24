Friday brings mostly cloudy skies and warmer temps as we head into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Cloudy with a spot or two of drizzle this morning

Humid with dew points into the low 70s for most of us

Warming temperatures into the weekend closing in on ~90F for highs

Warming Trend

We are seeing temperatures today in the 70s for morning lows, and by the afternoon we're chasing the mid and upper 80s for daytime highs. As we head through the next few days we'll be nearing the ~90F mark this weekend and likely staying in the lower 90s as we head through Monday-Thursday of next week. Overnight lows follow a similar trend, but not quite as drastically. We're already in the lower 70s, and by the end of the seven day forecast we'll be sitting around the ~75F mark for the middle and end of next week.

Sky Coverage

We have abundant moisture in the atmosphere, and as a result we'll see mostly cloudy skies for the majority of our Friday and into Friday night. Tomorrow is looking like we'll see slightly more sun than today, so I have partly cloudy skies on the forecast, but going into Sunday it looks like another mostly cloudy day across the Coastal Bend. For next week my current forecast is calling for more sunshine and the warmer temperatures as a result!

Winds

Today won't be overly breezy, but we'll still have a light one around the ~15-20mph mark for peak gusts. Going into the weekend we'll remain fairly similar with winds out of the southeast keeping our humidity high as we head through the next few days. Current models keep us around the 15-20mph range daily through the seven day forecast, so no major changes to expect on that end other than them keeping consistent for the forecast.

I hope you have a great Friday and weekend Coastal Bend!