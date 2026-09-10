Friday brings less rain, but more heat to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Near-record high temperatures

'Feels like' temps: upper 100s

A few sea breeze showers possible

Less rain, more heat

Air you can wear is in the forecast for Friday and the weekend! As rain chances decrease, there's still abundant humidity and hot temperatures. This means heat risk will be a problem over the next couple of days. Please practice heat safety! Expect temps to top out near 100ºF, with 'feels like' temps near 110ºF. Major heat risk means you'll need to take breaks, stay hydrated, and look before you lock.

The afternoon sea breeze will only offer a few little 'chispas' or stray showers at best. High pressure is in place across the Gulf until the beginning of next week. As the pattern shifts, we'll hope for better rain chances next week!

Drought Monitor Update

This week's drought monitor shows the drought is wrsening across South Texas. This is not surprising since we've seen very little rainfall. Rain in the past two days should help in a small way for next week's update.



In The Tropics

We've reached the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and all is quiet across The Tropics! As the Pacific Basin remains very active, an unusually quiet Atlantic Basin is appreciated!



