FRIDAY: A weak cold front will bring sunshine with highs in the 80s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!

Foggy Friday morning and Friday night!

Temps: +10 degrees cooler!

Rain returns next week!

Tame Temps

Patchy dense fog will ring in the morning on Friday. Reduced visibility will be very hit-or-miss, but a late morning cold front will clear out the fog and clouds. The front is weak, but it will also knock temps down a notch, with 80s expected through the weekend and next week.

Rain

By the middle of next week, the big weather picture looks to bring rain to much of the Lower 48! I'm watching low pressure that is over the Pacific Ocean. This could bring isolated showers and storms starting late Wednesday. It would be a great start to March if we saw a few rainy days! Thursday's Drought Monitor did not have good news. Exceptional drought (the worst end of the scale) is expanding across our neighborhoods and the watershed. Hopefully, spring rain will help! Our lake levels have a tough time rebounding when dry soils absorb most of the rainfall!

KRIS 6 Weather Lake levels continue to decline.

KRIS 6 Weather Our current drought update shows worsening conditions across most of Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Foggy and warm

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot!

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Friday night: Dense fog, mist

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!