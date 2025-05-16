FRI-YAY FORECAST: Temps improve, but humidity is not backing down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! The weekend is looking slightly better, but yep- still hot!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



No heat alerts in effect this morning

Heat Risk continues to increase

While there are no heat alerts in effect today, heat risk continues to worsen through the weekend. While temps will cool down a bit, afternoon highs will remain warmer than normal. Still 'feels like' temps will stay parked in the triple digits because high humidity isn't backing down. Continue to check on your neighbors, especially kids, pets, and the elderly, as they are more prone to heat-related illness. I'll be watching for a slim chance of rain later next week, but don't count on it. Temperatures will be back on the rise next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and humid

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, still breezy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have an awesome weekend!