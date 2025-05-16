FRI-YAY FORECAST: Temps improve, but humidity is not backing down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY! The weekend is looking slightly better, but yep- still hot!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- No heat alerts in effect this morning
- Heat Risk continues to increase
While there are no heat alerts in effect today, heat risk continues to worsen through the weekend. While temps will cool down a bit, afternoon highs will remain warmer than normal. Still 'feels like' temps will stay parked in the triple digits because high humidity isn't backing down. Continue to check on your neighbors, especially kids, pets, and the elderly, as they are more prone to heat-related illness. I'll be watching for a slim chance of rain later next week, but don't count on it. Temperatures will be back on the rise next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and humid
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, still breezy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have an awesome weekend!