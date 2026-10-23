FRI-YAY FORECAST: Pleasantly warm with a mix of sun and clouds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Breezy conditions

Tolerable humidity

Tracking our next weather maker

Make some plans this weekend!

The Coastal Bend can expect beautiful (and warm) weather throughout the weekend. Temperatures are a bit warm for this time of year, especially in the mornings. Low temps will begin near 70ºF and our afternoons will warm to the mid to upper 80s! Most of this weekend will feature a sun/cloud mix, though Sunday wil tip the scale in favor of clouds.

Next Weather Maker

The upper-level weather pattern will keep high pressure overhead this weekend, cementing a pleasant forecast for South Texas. Early next week, I'll be watching to see how an area of low pressure compares to this "Texan" high pressure— If low pressure 'wins' an approaches Texas, we might have a better chance of rain for the final days of October (that includes a cool-down, too). Stay tuned!

Have a good evening!