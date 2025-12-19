FRI-YAY FORECAST: Gorgeous start to the weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A cold front is here!
- Breezy and dry overnight
- Sunny and pleasant on Friday
Pleasantly average
Friday's forecast is shaping up to be a spectacular day! Expect breezy conditions overnight as a weak cold front knocks our warm temps down to average. Typically, morning lows start near 50ºF, while afternoon highs peak near 70ºF. Breezy conditions may add an extra chill to the air Friday morning, but the afternoon will warm us up to very pleasant conditions!
Weekend ahead
Temps will be warm again this weekend. Saturday starts will patchy fog transitioning to a somewhat muggy afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers are in the forecast Sunday night and early Monday morning. This opportunity for rain will depend on how close a fizzling cold front actually gets to the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear and breezy
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Fri-YAY: Fantastic!
Temperature: High 70ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear skies, patchy fog overnight
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great evening!