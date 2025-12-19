FRI-YAY FORECAST: Gorgeous start to the weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

A cold front is here!

Breezy and dry overnight

Sunny and pleasant on Friday

Pleasantly average

Friday's forecast is shaping up to be a spectacular day! Expect breezy conditions overnight as a weak cold front knocks our warm temps down to average. Typically, morning lows start near 50ºF, while afternoon highs peak near 70ºF. Breezy conditions may add an extra chill to the air Friday morning, but the afternoon will warm us up to very pleasant conditions!

Weekend ahead

Temps will be warm again this weekend. Saturday starts will patchy fog transitioning to a somewhat muggy afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers are in the forecast Sunday night and early Monday morning. This opportunity for rain will depend on how close a fizzling cold front actually gets to the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Clear and breezy

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Fri-YAY: Fantastic!

Temperature: High 70ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear skies, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!