FRI-YAY FORECAST: Fall ends on a warm note

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

Breezy and cool this morning

Sunny and pleasant on Friday

Winter begins on Sunday

Fantastic Friday forecast!

Friday's forecast is shaping up to be a spectacular day! Expect breezy conditions overnight as a weak cold front knocks our warm temps down to average. Typically, morning lows start near 50ºF, while afternoon highs peak near 70ºF. Breezy conditions may add an extra chill to the air Friday morning, but the afternoon will warm us up to very pleasant conditions!

Warmer this weekend

Temps will be warm again this weekend. Saturday starts with patchy fog transitioning to a somewhat muggy afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers are in the forecast Sunday night and early Monday morning. This opportunity for rain will depend on how close a fizzling cold front actually gets to the Coastal Bend. Winter begin Sunday morning, but expect stretch of very warm weather to continue through Christmas Day.

KRIS 6 Weather Winter daylight explained

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Fri-YAY: Fantastic!

Temperature: High 70ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Friday night: Clear skies, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday: AM fog, muggy and warm

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Have an awesome weekend!