FRI-YAY FORECAST: Fall ends on a warm note

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Breezy and cool this morning
- Sunny and pleasant on Friday
- Winter begins on Sunday
Fantastic Friday forecast!
Friday's forecast is shaping up to be a spectacular day! Expect breezy conditions overnight as a weak cold front knocks our warm temps down to average. Typically, morning lows start near 50ºF, while afternoon highs peak near 70ºF. Breezy conditions may add an extra chill to the air Friday morning, but the afternoon will warm us up to very pleasant conditions!
Warmer this weekend
Temps will be warm again this weekend. Saturday starts with patchy fog transitioning to a somewhat muggy afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Isolated showers are in the forecast Sunday night and early Monday morning. This opportunity for rain will depend on how close a fizzling cold front actually gets to the Coastal Bend. Winter begin Sunday morning, but expect stretch of very warm weather to continue through Christmas Day.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Fri-YAY: Fantastic!
Temperature: High 70ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Clear skies, patchy fog overnight
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday: AM fog, muggy and warm
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph
Have an awesome weekend!