Fresh Fall Feeling in the air

Happy Monday!

It's a refreshing start to the week with cool temperatures in the 50s this morning. Breezy northeast winds will decrease throughout the day, but with high temps topping out in the middle 70s, it's going to be an absolutely gorgeous day! If you can't get outside to enjoy the weather this afternoon, we have more on the way.

Tuesday will also look great weatherwise, although morning lows will be even cooler with some inland communities dipping into the 40s! Make sure to bundle up with your favorite fall sweater. Temps will climb to the 90s by the end of the week, but with lower humidity, those afternoons won't feel too bad at all. Don't expect any significant rainfall this week.

Have a great week!