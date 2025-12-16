FORECAST: Warming up with a good drink of rain on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
- Temps are warming up
- Rain return late Tuesday night
- Warmer end to the week
Warming up
Don't expect Tuesday morning to be as cold as Monday. Morning low temps will only fall to the upper 40s, but layer up because it won't be cold all day! While there will be more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday, afternoon highs will warm to the upper 60s/low 70s. By Thursday, highs will reach the lower 80s! Of course, another cold front will arrive on Friday to bring to temps down a notch.
Rain returns
Rain chances will be on the rise Tuesday night. Expect a few isolated showers to blossom into decent downpours on Wednesday. Expect widely scattered showers to move across our neighborhoods on Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall accumulations will range from 0.10" - 0.50" across the Coastal Bend. At this point, it looks like the highest totals will be for coastal neighborhoods. Drier conditions return on Thursday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warmer
Temperature: Low 47ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy
Temperature: High 70ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Tuesday night: Isolated showers
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
