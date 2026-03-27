FORECAST: Warm temps continue, but rain is on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warm and windy
- AM showers Saturday
- More rain next week!
Gusty, warm , and windy conditions are still in the forecast— for now! Morning clouds will clear after lunchtime Friday as temps return to the upper 80s. A weak cold front is expected to make it to the Coastal Bend before fizzling out. This front will arrive early on Saturday morning, bring a few stray showers to our southern neighborhoods. This won't amount to much but is exciting!
The weekend will otherwise be dry, but rain returns to the forecast late next week. I'm expecting isolatd showers on Wednesday and Thursday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 67ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Friday: Decreasing clouds, warm and breezy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: ESE 15-25 mph
Have a great evening!