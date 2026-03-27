FORECAST: Warm temps continue, but rain is on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warm and windy

AM showers Saturday

More rain next week!

Gusty, warm , and windy conditions are still in the forecast— for now! Morning clouds will clear after lunchtime Friday as temps return to the upper 80s. A weak cold front is expected to make it to the Coastal Bend before fizzling out. This front will arrive early on Saturday morning, bring a few stray showers to our southern neighborhoods. This won't amount to much but is exciting!

The weekend will otherwise be dry, but rain returns to the forecast late next week. I'm expecting isolatd showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Friday: Decreasing clouds, warm and breezy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: ESE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!