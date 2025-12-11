Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FORECAST: Warm sunshine continues, but changes arrive this weekend!

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber explains what to expect in tonight's forecast. (12-10-2025)
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Sunshine continues
  • Slightly cooler Thursday
  • Rain chances return next weekend

Smooth sailing
This nice weather pattern continues through the rest of the week. Expect Thursday morning to start in the lower 50s. By afternoon, sunshine and a light east wind will warm most neighborhoods to mid-70s. Some patchy fog will develop Thursday night into the early morning hours. Friday afternoon will be warmer, with high temps again reaching the 80s. Expect light winds through the rest of the week.

Next cold front
Our next cold front is expected to arrive early Sunday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures. Temps look to fall from the low 80s on Saturday to the mid- 60s on Sunday! Rainfall through the middle of next week could range from a tenth to possible a half inch. We'll narrow this down as the time draws closer.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: A few clouds and mild
Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: N 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny, a little cooler
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Patchy fog overnight
Temperature: Low 57ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful evening!

