FORECAST: The weekend is here, but where's the rain?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Showers expected early Saturday AM
- Isolated showers return Sunday
- Chilly temps for Thanksgiving!
Where's the rain?
The stationary front will wobble a bit closer to the Coastal Bend early Saturday morning, and this will help bring actual, real-life rain to the area (finally)! Mostly cloudy skies will bring isolated showers to some neighborhoods, but not everyone will see the rain. Should this frontal boundary wobble in the right direction, more neighborhoods will see rainfall. The wettest time all weekend looks to be Saturday night into Sunday morning, when the front will be parked over our area. Accumulations will range from 0.10" - 0.25", with a few neighborhoods missing out completely and other cashing in on a half inch.
Cooler weather ahead
Hot temperatures continue, despite the expectation of rainfall. 'Feels like' temps will crest in the low to mid 90s. Another cold front is expected to reach the Coastal Bend on Tuesday. It will drop temps to about average for this time of year (mornings in the 50s, afternoons in the 70s). This will stretch our rain chances right up to Turkey Day, with chilly temps on Thanksgiving!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Friday night: A few clouds, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Scattered AM showers, mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Late night scattered showers
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a safe and pleasant weekend!