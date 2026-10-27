CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Daily rain chances this week

Tuesday will be the wettest day of the week

Temperatures are also on the rise

Despite having a few showers around the Coastal Bend, no measurable rainfall was recorded at Corpus Christi International Airport. This means our year-to-date rainfall deficit is now more than 5.5 inches. Even for the month of October, we're behind on expected rainfall by about an inch. Typically, we expect 3.13 inches of rainfall by the end of October. So we have some catching up to do, and I think the next 24 hours will help us do just that.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Corpus Christi observed no measurable rainfall on Monday, October 26, 2026 as of 7 p.m.

I'm not expecting drought-busting rainfall, but Tuesday will be the wettest day of the week. Daily rain chances linger through the end of the week, too. Temps will remain cool for the start of the week. As rain chances decrease, those temperatures will begin to rise. Expect highs in the upper 80s this weekend, which is a bit warm for this time of the year.

FORECAST: The last week of October brings rain and warming temperatures

Have a great week!