FORECAST: Temperatures and humidity slowly rebound

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy St. Patrick's Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Breezy winds become onshore

Temps on the rise

No rain this week

The cool temps are rebounding this week. Today's highs topped out in the mid to upper 60s, but the windshift this afternoon was a big help. Now that winds are coming from an onsore direction, humidity will keep our temps from fluctuating too drastically. Wednesday morning will be a little warmer; most neighborhoods will wake up in the low 50s and warm up to the upper 70s on Wednesday. Afternoons will be much warmer each day, with some neighborhoods reaching the low 90s by Saturday!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly clear, breezy, warmer

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a great evening!