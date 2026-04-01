FORECAST: Strong winds, rising humidity, warm temps— where is the rain?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Windy week ahead
- Humidity rising
- Daily chance of rain, more likely this weekend
Second half of this week
Don't expect much rain for the rest of the work week. A few 'chispas' or light showers are possible— mainly in the morning and for the coastal neighborhoods. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. I'm not expecting much, but rain is more likely Wednesday (overnight) into Thursday (midday). Isolated showers will be possible as a weak front dips into Central Texas. The front won't get here, but its proximity could spark a few showers for the Coastal Bend.
Weekend rain chances
The upcoming holiday weekend looks to be soggy. A stronger cold front will move into the Coastal Bend on Saturday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Confidence is growing in rain chances from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Rainfall estimates are looking more promising with around 1" of total rainfall possible through the beginning of next week. It's also possible for a few 'sporty' storms this weekend. As you make plans for the Easter holiday weekend, my best advice is to have a 'rainy day' plan.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Cloudy, warmer, breezy
Temperature: Low 71ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Wednesday: Sun/cloud mix, breezy, stray showers possible
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy, chance of showers
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Have a great evening!