FORECAST: Strong winds, rising humidity, warm temps— where is the rain?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Windy week ahead

Humidity rising

Daily chance of rain, more likely this weekend

Second half of this week

Don't expect much rain for the rest of the work week. A few 'chispas' or light showers are possible— mainly in the morning and for the coastal neighborhoods. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s Wednesday afternoon. I'm not expecting much, but rain is more likely Wednesday (overnight) into Thursday (midday). Isolated showers will be possible as a weak front dips into Central Texas. The front won't get here, but its proximity could spark a few showers for the Coastal Bend.

Weekend rain chances

The upcoming holiday weekend looks to be soggy. A stronger cold front will move into the Coastal Bend on Saturday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Confidence is growing in rain chances from Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Rainfall estimates are looking more promising with around 1" of total rainfall possible through the beginning of next week. It's also possible for a few 'sporty' storms this weekend. As you make plans for the Easter holiday weekend, my best advice is to have a 'rainy day' plan.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Cloudy, warmer, breezy

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Wednesday: Sun/cloud mix, breezy, stray showers possible

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Wednesday night: Cloudy, chance of showers

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Have a great evening!