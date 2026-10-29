CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers continue on Thursday

Rain chances decrease through late-week

Temps warming over the weekend

Our rain chances are on a downward trend. We're not completely done with the shower activity though, because we are still expecting a few more to move into our forecast for Thursday. As we go through the next couple of days, our rainfall is going to focus on those far western parts of South Texas up toward Del Rio and into the I-35 corridor. So for us we're expecting less rainfall heading into Thursday and Friday, and hopefully that'll keep things dry as we head on into your Halloween.

FORECAST: Rain chances dial back as temperatures ramp up

Expect a warming trend over the next couple of days. Expect highs in the middle 80s on Thursday and Friday. This weekend will be extra warm with highs in the upper 80s— a toasty Halloween indeed considering highs are usually near 80ºF this time of the year.

Have a great evening!