FORECAST: Rain chances dial back as temperatures ramp up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Scattered showers continue on Thursday
- Rain chances decrease through late-week
- Temps warming over the weekend
Our rain chances are on a downward trend. We're not completely done with the shower activity though, because we are still expecting a few more to move into our forecast for Thursday. As we go through the next couple of days, our rainfall is going to focus on those far western parts of South Texas up toward Del Rio and into the I-35 corridor. So for us we're expecting less rainfall heading into Thursday and Friday, and hopefully that'll keep things dry as we head on into your Halloween.
Expect a warming trend over the next couple of days. Expect highs in the middle 80s on Thursday and Friday. This weekend will be extra warm with highs in the upper 80s— a toasty Halloween indeed considering highs are usually near 80ºF this time of the year.
Have a great evening!