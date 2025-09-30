FORECAST: Pleasant start to the week before humidity rebounds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fall feeling continues through midweek
- Chance of showers later this week
What a nice start to the week! Many neighborhoods woke up to the middle and upper 60s. Since there's less humidity around the Coastal Bend, it's creating a nice 'fall feeling' in the air. But all good things must come to an end, right? We'll still enjoy this pleasant weather pattern for most of the week. Expect morning low temperatures in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. You'll start to notice the 'air-you-can-wear' feeling return by about Wednesday night into Thursday. But that's not a bad thing! With more water in the air around us, rain chances will return on Friday as a 'wrinkle' of low pressure moves near the Coastal Bend. For now, the forecast is just a few isolated t-showers, and there are more opportunities next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: Calm
Tuesday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: Calm
Have a great week!