CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog expected on Saturday morning

Coastal Flood Advisory continues through Saturday night

Our next cold front arrives on Sunday

Saturday vs. Sunday

The weekend forecast will look like summer on Saturday and fall on Sunday! Expect patchy fog on Saturday morning. After sunrise, the fog will dissipate and the Coastal Bend will enjoy a mostly sunny day with highs near 80ºF! You'll want to get outside and enjoy it while it lasts. Our first of two cold fronts will arrive on Sunday, bringing clouds and showers to the region.

Thanksgiving Holiday week

Cloudy skies and chilly temps will kick off the Thanksgiving holiday travel week. The first cold front arrives Sunday afternoon/early evening, with isolated showers before and after the front's arrival. An 'overrunning pattern' will keep mostly cloudy skies and damp conditions in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Don't worry, the second cold front arrives on Tuesday afternoon and this bring drier air to the Coastal Bend for the second half of the week. We'll say goodbye to the gloomy skies and enjoy sunny, but chilly weather on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. Start planning which sweater you'll be wearing to Thanksgiving dinner!

Have a great weekend!