FORECAST: Murky skies return as Saharan dust clouds the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Murky skies as more Saharan dust arrives

Temps on the rise over the weekend

Flood Warning: Frio River at Tilden beginning Sunday

Floodwaters

Say 'good-bye' to rain for the next 7-10 days. July hasn't offered much rain to the Coastal Bend, yet our drought has improved and beneficial (to us) flood waters are moving down the watershed. Flooding in the Nueces River watershed will reach our reservoirs next week. A Flood Warning is set to begin Sunday night for the Frio River near Tilden. I'm also watching streamflows along the Nueces River, but that water has a longer path to travel. It will take a few days to know how beneficial the flooding is for our water crisis, but anything helps. Don't expect our water crisis to end from the additional water, but it's a sure step in the right direction!

A new weather pattern

Muggy conditions will improve this weekend. Not only is Saharan dust going to be more present on Friday and Saturday, but our atmosphere will become drier early next week. This decrease in humidity and more sunshine will turn up the heat. Temperatures will slowly increase to the middle 90s by this weekend. If you think that's hot, the forecast calls for highs in the upper 90s into next week. Make sure to stay cool out there!

