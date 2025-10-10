CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Small Craft Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Friday

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Friday

High Risk of Rip Currents

The pattern is finally changing: both in our forecast and the long-term climate outlook. Let's start with your weekend forecast.

A weak cold front is currently fizzling out over the Coastal Bend. While not a cold front, drier air will return as winds turn north-northeast tonight. While this means relief from the humidity is hours away, our temperatures won't feel like fall. Morning lows drop to our typical upper 60s, but the afternoon highs will remain near 90ºF, which is a little warm for this time of the year. You'll notice less of that 'air you can wear' feeling by Friday morning.

FORECAST: Less humidity, temps improve, and La Niña is making a comeback

With no meaningful rain in the forecast, the drought outlook adds insult to injury. Thursday's drought monitor showed no change in our watershed, but our lake levels at Choke Canyon, Lake Corpus Christi, and even Lake Texana continue to drop. NOAA has issued a La Niña Advisory — more bad news. During a La Niña phase, the jetstream tends to become fairly 'wavy'. The result is that Texas tends to experience warmer, drier weather. Still, a La Niña winter is also one that can bring drastic temperature changes because of the steep dip of the jetstream (i.e. Arctic cold fronts).

We're heading into what is typically the 'dry season' here in the Coastal Bend, and we've only received about half of our yearly rainfall to date. Keep your fingers crossed for rain!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Clear skies, not as muggy

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Fri-YAY: Sunny and pleasant

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful evening!