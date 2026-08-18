FORECAST: Hot and breezy conditions persist this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hot, sunny, but less muggy

Breezy afternoons

Heat risk rising

August has been hot and dry

Heat continues across the Coastal Bend. Actual air temperatures have been a few degrees hotter than usual all month. This week, slightly drier air will keep 'feels like' temps at bay, but make no mistake— it's still hot! Heat risk will be moderate for most neighborhoods on Tuesday, increasing on Wednesday. Remember to practice heat safety as 'feels like' temps rise to the low to mid 100s on Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds from the southeast with reach 30 mph by afternoon, offering a small measure of relief.

August 2026 has been one of the driest month of 2026 (so far). No rainfall has been measured at Corpus Christi International Airport! With high pressure in place, it's unlikely that will change. Rain chances remain minimal; at best, a sea breeze shower or two is possible later this week. If no rainfall is measured at CCIA this month, it will only be the third time in recorded history (August 1899 and August 1911).

In The Tropics

All of quiet across the Atlantic Basin for now. Let's hope it stays that way!



