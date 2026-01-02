FORECAST: Friday afternoon brings the heat — possibly record heat.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy New Year!

A big warm-up is underway. While humidity has increased, the air is still relatively dry. Dry air makes it easier to have a wide range from morning lows to afternoon highs. Friday's morning lows will already be close to our average high temps, so afternoon temps will be extra, extra warm. Southwest winds will catapult highs to the upper 80s across the Coastal Bend on Friday.

A weak cold front arrives on Saturday, but it won't stop the heatwave. Aside from Sunday, afternoon highs will remain near 80ºF through next week.

How about some rain?

The year 2025 ended on a dry note, with a rainfall deficit of nearly one foot. This makes 2025 the 19th driest year on record for Corpus Christi. While there's no meaningful rain in the seven-day forecast, there are some indications that our rainfall will look more promising in 10 days.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, warmer

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SSW 5 mph

Friday: Sunny and hot!

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SW 10-15 mph

Friday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: S 5 mph

Have a safe evening and Happy New Year!!!