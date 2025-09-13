FORECAST: Drier weather pattern this weekend, but still muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dry, partly sunny skies
- Minor to moderate heat risk
With the week behind us, so are our rain chances. Don't expect significant rainfall for the next four days. So with just a few stray showers possible during the overnight hours of Saturday and Sunday, the forecast will now focus on heat and humidity! Temperatures will continue to start with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Minor to moderate heat risk is expected this weekend— fitting for the last full weekend of summer. Please check in on kids, pets, and the elderly.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Friday night: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: E 15-25 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, stray shower
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Have a safe and wonderful weekend!