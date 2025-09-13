CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Dry, partly sunny skies

Minor to moderate heat risk

With the week behind us, so are our rain chances. Don't expect significant rainfall for the next four days. So with just a few stray showers possible during the overnight hours of Saturday and Sunday, the forecast will now focus on heat and humidity! Temperatures will continue to start with morning lows in the mid to upper 70s, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. Minor to moderate heat risk is expected this weekend— fitting for the last full weekend of summer. Please check in on kids, pets, and the elderly.

FORECAST: Drier weather pattern this weekend, but still muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Friday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, stray shower

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

