FORECAST: Cooler start to the week, but warm temps and rain return by late week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Easter Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy & drizzly overnight

Decreasing clouds Monday

More rain later this week

Drying up— for now!

Rain showers will linger overnight into early Monday morning. Expect damp conditions for the morning commute, but the rain should be done by mid-morning. Cloudy skies will offer more sunshine by lunchtime and the afternoon sunshine will help temps rebound to the low to middle 70s. A cool breeze from the northeast around 15 mph will keep the afternoon refreshing. Patchy fog is possible Monday night as temps drop to the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Overall visibility shouldn't become too poor, thanks to the wind.

Warming up with more rain ahead

If you liked the generous rainfall this weekend, you'll surely enjoy the 7-day forecast! A few showers are possible through midweek, but scattered showers become more likely Thursday through Saturday. While I'm not anticipating a washout, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast to plan around any showers. This weekend will be another opportunity to pick up on much-needed rainfall!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Sunday night: Cloudy, scattered showers

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Monday: Decreasing clouds, breezy

Temperature: High 75°F

Winds: N/NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog possible

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Have a safe and wonderful Easter!