FORECAST: Clouds clearing with 'feels like' temps near 100°F

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Gusty winds start Friday

Humidity increasing oppressive

Rainfall returns next week

HEATING UP AND DRYING OUT

We're taking a break from the very beneficial rainfall for the rest of May. Temps stay near 90ºF through the weekend, but humidity will amplify the heat. 'Feel's like' temperatures will hover near 100°F through this weekend. If you have outdoor plans, you should practice heat safety and remember the SPF 30! The UV index will be extreme. Winds will stay light, making time at the beach more inviting. Expect a low risk of rip currents.

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

Recent rainfall has been a huge help! Our drought is quickly improving, and lake levels are rising. Still, we have long way to go before our water supply returns to more stable levels. Rain looks to return next week. A few showers are possible on Monday, but chances look more promising for the middle of the week. This should give any ponding water and flooded waterways time to recover before more beneficial rainfall on Tuesday.