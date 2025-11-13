CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog expected Thursday morning

No meaningful rainfall expected this week

A few showers are possible next week

Gradual changes ahead

A gradual increase in humidity is outpacing an even slower warm-up across the Coastal Bend. We'll be waking up to the 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s well into next week. Humidity won't be oppressive, but it will bring patchy morning fog that could be dense and a few more clouds to the afternoon sky. While fog is typical for this time of the year, these warmer temps are not.

Any rain?

While there's a chance of showers toward the middle of next week, expect dry conditions between now and then. This is unfortunate since our rainfall deficit is still spiraling in the wrong direction. Dry vegetation, windy conditions, and relatively tame humidity will keep fire danger in the forecast. For most neigborhoods, fire danger will be low to moderate (1 to 2 out of 5)— still please practice fire safety!

FORECAST: Clear skies, warmer temps, and inland fog expected on Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Clear skies, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Thursday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful evening!