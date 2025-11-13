FORECAST: Clear skies, warmer temps, and inland fog expected on Thursday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy fog expected Thursday morning
- No meaningful rainfall expected this week
- A few showers are possible next week
Gradual changes ahead
A gradual increase in humidity is outpacing an even slower warm-up across the Coastal Bend. We'll be waking up to the 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s well into next week. Humidity won't be oppressive, but it will bring patchy morning fog that could be dense and a few more clouds to the afternoon sky. While fog is typical for this time of the year, these warmer temps are not.
Any rain?
While there's a chance of showers toward the middle of next week, expect dry conditions between now and then. This is unfortunate since our rainfall deficit is still spiraling in the wrong direction. Dry vegetation, windy conditions, and relatively tame humidity will keep fire danger in the forecast. For most neigborhoods, fire danger will be low to moderate (1 to 2 out of 5)— still please practice fire safety!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: Clear skies, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Thursday night: Clear skies
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Have a wonderful evening!