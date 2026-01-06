FORECAST: A warm, humid, and breezy pattern continues across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warm temps this week

Windy conditions, especially on Thursday

Next cold front: Friday

Still warm!

A warm front has shifted our wind direction, bringing warm and humid weather across the Coastal Bend. Generally south winds will be breezy and keep afternoon highs in the low 80s for much of this week. Humidity will make it fel more like spring than winter here in South Texas. Typically, early January brings morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s; this week, our temperatures will stay about 15 degrees above that average. Thursday will be the windiest day of the week if our next cold front stays on track.

Next cold front

Friday, a cold front will pass through the Coastal Bend. This front looks to be strong and a big drop in temps is expected this weekend as a result. While there's no meaningful rain in the seven-day forecast, the details around the exact arrival of this cold front are still unclear. There remains a possibility that those details evolve into a scenario that favors a few showers to our neighborhoods. Confidence is low on meaning rainfall, but it's not completely out of the question — yet!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Warmer, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Sunny, warm, and breezy

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday night: A few clouds, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!