For Friday it's another foggy start with a warm and windy afternoon on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Friday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Another round of Patchy Fog today

Warm and windy this afternoon under partly cloudy skies

AM Showers on Valentine's Day tomorrow

Well as we're closing out the week we're starting off foggy for some neighborhoods once again which will continue through the mid morning hours. This afternoon we'll see sunshine return to the skies with a decent wind gust from the southeast around 25mph at times. Going into Valentine's Day tomorrow we'll likely have some scattered light showers around ~6am-Noon so be prepared for that if you'll be out in any runs or outdoor activities! Tomorrow afternoon we'll see more pokes of sunshine but likely have a few more clouds around compared to today or yesterday. Tomorrow evening we'll see the official cold front move in and bring a line of showers with it. Unfortunately the activity will likely remain to our north, but areas like Beeville and Refugio could see the tail end of some of it. Going into next week we'll cool off overnight lows to the 50s in the wake of the cold front, but remain well above average near 80F for the daytime highs into the third week of February.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy Morning, Partly Cloudy & Windy this afternoon

Temperature: 81F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog in the AM hours

Temperature: 65F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Valentine's Day (Saturday): Scattered Showers AM, Partly Cloudy Afternoon, Storms to the north in the Evening

Temperature: 80F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

I hope you have a great Friday and Valentine's Day Coastal Bend!