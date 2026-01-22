Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Foggy, then sunny and warm on Thursday, yet still expecting a very cold weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has your Thursday forecast. (1-21-2026)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Foggy on Thursday & Friday mornings
  • Warmer temps
  • A strong cold front arrives this weekend
  • Cold rain expected, wintry mix unlikely

Thursday & Friday
Expect a foggy start on both Thursday and Friday mornings. Both days should be partly cloudy and very warm! Friday evening may bring another chance for rain with a few showers and rumbles of thunder late Friday night. This is in advance of our next cold front (an arctic cold front).

This (cold) weekend
The recent warming trend will end with a strong cold front on Saturday morning. Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day; in fact, the high temperature in my forecast will happen early Saturday morning. This will be our first arctic cold front of the season; confidence is high that subfreezing morning low temps will arrive in the Coastal Bend by Sunday morning. This is why an Extreme Cold Watch is in effect for Saturday night into Sunday morning. It's a good idea to prepare the 4 P's.

Extreme Cold Weather Watch.png

As for what impacts to expect, here's my latest timeline on this weekend's tricky forecast. My biggest concern is that wet roadways will freeze overnight into Sunday morning. There's still a chance that precipitation happens during that time, too. Either way, the road will probably be wet as we experience freezing temperatures — and that makes for icy conditions.

Winter Weather Timeline.png

Check back for updates!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, foggy
Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

Thursday: Foggy, then partly cloudy

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Foggy and cloudy again. Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: ESE 5 mph

Have a terrific evening!

