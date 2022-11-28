Watch Now
Foggy, sunny, and showery this week

Despite rain chances, relatively dry week ahead.
Jose Garza
A foggy start at CCIA by Jose Garza
Posted at 6:04 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 07:55:55-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Monday morning!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

There's a blanket of dense fog lingering over much of the Coastal Bend this morning. Give yourself extra time and drive carefully out on the roadways! We'll have another foggy start tomorrow as sea fog spreads across the area— visibilities will begin to drop after dinner time tonight, so plan ahead!

Afternoon high temperatures will warm to the lower to middle 70s this morning. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a light southeast wind around 10 MPH. By Tuesday, south winds will push our highs into the lower to middle 80s. The warm-up is just in time for our next cold front which looks to arrive early Wednesday. Expect overnight showers and a few storms as we head into Wednesday and breezy conditions heading into Thursday.

The week will end on a partly cloudy and pleasant note. Another chance for isolated showers and storms are expected Saturday.

Have a great week!

