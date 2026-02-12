Foggy start to Thursday morning before the sunshine returns this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Foggy start to the day until ~9am

Partly cloudy and 80s this afternoon

Valentine's Day brings isolated rain chances

As we're beginning our Thursday we still have the increased moisture in our air right now and with our winds coming in less than 5mph we're seeing fog develop across some of our neighborhoods. As we head into the afternoon luckily we'll be warming up quickly into the 80s this afternoon as more sunshine breaks through the cloud cover. Tomorrow almost looks like a copy and paste of today with the foggy start, partly cloudy afternoon, and well above average temperatures.

For Valentine's Day this weekend we're watching for our next rain chance to work in. Ahead of the cold front expected Saturday night we'll see the opportunity for some showers and even a few rumbles of thunder Saturday morning. We could even see a secondary round of showers around the dinner time-frame as the front gets closer. Most rainfall totals keep us at ~0.15" of less coming down, but just keep in mind you could see a quick shower or storm throughout the holiday. After the front moves through we'll dry out and have overnight lows cool off some into next week. However, daytime highs will likely stay in the lower 80s only dipping as low as the upper 70s for some of us by Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy Morning, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 81F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Fog after Midnight

Temperature: 62F

Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Foggy Morning, Partly Cloudy Afternoon

Temperature: 81F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, G 20-30 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!